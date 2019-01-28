Home States Tamil Nadu

Dalit doctors launch forum in Chennai to address caste bias at workplace and other spheres

A group of doctors hailing from Dalit communities launched an association here on Sunday to address caste-based discrimination at workplace and other spheres.

By Express News Service

Speaking on the sidelines of the event, the doctors said they are even denied promotions because of the community they hail from and the newly formed Democratic Doctors Association will help address such issues.

“This association is formed to address issues of Dalit doctors in work and also discrimination faced by medical students across Tamil Nadu. Though this is the prime aim of the association, we will focus issues of Dalits in general if anything is brought to our notice. Anyone can approach us if they face any problem,” said M Mari Raj, association general secretary.

Participants spoke on some of the common issues they face.

“Though I am a renowned psychiatrist, some barbers hesitate to do hair cut for me. They don’t tell me directly, but will make me wait and attend to people who would come after my arrival. Also, some upper caste people will like to go to the doctor from their caste rather coming to me,” said a doctor from Tirunelveli.

“Even our promotions are delayed. Though it is difficult to prove in some instances, it is happening across Tamil Nadu and even in government service. There is no problem if our superior is also a Dalit.

But, if the superior is from another caste, our promotions would get delayed. They keep us waiting and give the promotion to juniors,” said a woman government doctor.

