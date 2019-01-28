Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu CM seeks Bharat Ratna for Annadurai, Jayalalithaa posthumously

Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to confer Bharat Ratna on former Chief Ministers C N Annadurai and J Jayalaithaa posthumously.

Published: 28th January 2019

CM Edappadi K Palaniswami giving memento to PM Narendra Modi | (KK Sundar | EPS)

By Express News Service

In the 95-page memorandum submitted to Prime Minister Modi in Madurai on Sunday, he sought to rename Chennai Central Railway Station as ‘Puratchi Thalaivar Dr MG Ramachandran Central Railway Station’; evening flight service to Salem and air services to Hosur, Neyveli and Ramanathapuram under UDAN Scheme; and withdraw the permission given by CWC to Karnataka for preparing Detail Project Report on the Mekedatu Dam Project.

In the 95-page memorandum submitted to Prime Minister Modi, the Chief Minister also requested the Prime Minister to establish an industrial estate for defence products at the vacant lands in Salem Steel Plant. 

Seeking to withhold the process of Legislation on Dam Safety Bill, the Chief Minister, in his memorandum made a firm request to withdraw the permission given by CWC to the Government of Karnataka for preparing Detail Project Report for Mekedatu Project. 

He requested the PM to withdraw the permission granted to Kerala for conducting a study for construction of New Mullai Periyar Dam. 

The memorandum also sought additional relief funds for Gaja cyclone and also to revise the norms for the scale of assistance under SDRF norms.

Further, he requested the Prime Minister to save the employment and livelihood of eight lakh people in fireworks industry, stating that the use of fireworks was attached to the socio-cultural traditions and any ban on production, sale and use of it will adversely affect the sentiments of the people.

