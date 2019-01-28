Home States Tamil Nadu

Expo will help find global buyers for Tamil Nadu textiles: Smriti Irani

The events would aimed at helping the industrialists of Tamil Nadu find buyers from across the world.

Published: 28th January 2019 02:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2019 03:04 AM

Smriti Irani

Union Minister Smriti Irani (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The State government’s international textile expo ‘TEX TN’ and the fair by Texprocil (Cotton Textiles Export Promotion Council) and Pdexcil (Powerloom Development and Export Promotion Council) titled IND TEXPO saw that participation of buyers from both the domestic and international circles. The events would aimed at helping the industrialists of Tamil Nadu find buyers from across the world.

Inaugurating the expo on Sunday at the CODISSIA trade fair complex, Central Textile Minister Smriti Irani welcomed the buyers from over 20 countries. She said that the expo was meant to aid all industrialists in the entire textile value chain get good recognition for their goods and services in the foreign markets.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself has been showing a lot of interest to ensure that the necessary support from the Centre was being given to a State like Tamil Nadu conduct such events, she noted.

The minister talked about how the State benefitted by implementing various schemes initiated by the Centre. The power bank scheme was implemented to help the powerloom industrialists get yarn directly from the spinning mills rather than depend on middlemen or brokers, she pointed out.  

Powerlooom weavers also benefitting from the various subsidy schemes, she noted.

State Minister for Textile O S Manian pointed out that the AIADMK-led government was the first to organise an international textile expo in the State. Meanwhile, buyers seemed impressed by the expo. Jenny Bai and Jane Wang from China noted that all products from across the value chain had been put on display under roof to help buyers. 

