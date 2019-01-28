MK Stalin chairs grama sabha meeting in Vellore, appeals Tamil Nadu people to unseat AIADMK government

By Express News Service

VELLORE: Attacking the AIADMK government of mired in corruption and murder charges, DMK president MK Stalin on Monday urged the people of the State to gear up for unseating the current dispensation.

He chaired a Grama Sabha meeting organised by his party at Seevur, Gudiyatham, near here in the evening. Senior leaders including DMK treasurer Duraimurugan and MLAs R Gandhi and AP Nanadakumar were also present at the event.

Pointing out the Gudiyatham constituency remain vacant for long as the MLA was disqualified, he said polls 21 vacant Assembly seats will be held along with Lok Sabha elections.

"Sometimes the Assembly polls may also be held (Lok Sabha elections) as the verdict in 11 MLAs case is expected in ten days," he said.

Stalin added, "AIADMK govt is mired in corruption, misgovernance. Kodanadu estate has become kolanadu (place of murder). Jayalalithaa's death is shrouded in mystery, Minister CV Shanmugam is seeking CBI probe. So, the govt is facing murder charges also," Stalin said.

In this context, you all should come forward to unseat the AIADMK govt, he urged and promised if voted back to power, his party would take quick action to address issues faced by the people now.

Referring to the functioning of women self-help groups, he said the current govt is not even facilitating credit for the groups which introduced and improved by earlier DMK regime.

Earlier, Stalin unvieled a portrait of DMK's S leader Vijaya Sankar, who passed away recently, at his party's Vellore Central district office.