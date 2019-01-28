Rs 150 crore boost to health care in Tamil Nadu's delta districts as PM Modi inaugurates Thanjavur Medical college's new buildings 

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: Prime Minister Modi on Sunday inaugurated through video conferencing from Madurai new buildings housing super speciality departments at the Thanjavur Medical college. The super speciality departments would cater to people from Thanjavur, Tiruchy, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Ariyalur, Perambalur and Pudukkottai and is constructed at a cost of Rs 150 crores.

The Union Government contributed Rs 120 crores and the State government Rs 30 crores to this project.

This Super speciality block has three blocks. In the block A there are three floors including the Ground floor which have registration facilities for the patients, waiting area and the radiology department.

In the first floor of the block, the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) with 56 beds would be functioning. In the second floor, five operation theatres, a Cath Lab and 34 bedded Intensive cardiac care unit (ICCU) would be functioning.

The Block B is the largest one with six floors including the Ground floor where administration office, blood bank, labs, kitchen and laundry would be functioning. In the first floor Departments of Neurology, Neuro Surgery with 40 beds would be functioning. In the second floor, the Cardiology department, cardiac surgery department with 40 beds would be functioning. In the third-floor Urology department, Nephrology department would be functioning with 40 beds.

In the fourth-floor Plastic and Reconstructive surgery, Vascular surgery departments would be functioning with 40 beds. In the fifth floor Gastroenterology, Gastroenterology surgery departments would be functioning.

All the departments were attacked with an Outpatient area.

In the third block Outpatient registration would be done and in the first floor of the building provisions for waiting hall for the relatives of the patients were provided.

After Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the block through video conferencing, the Dr. Kumutha Lingaraj, the Dean of the Thanjavur Medical college distributed sweets to the guests including A Annadurai, District collector, K Parasuraman, the M.P. of Thanjavur constituency.

According to sources, the Super speciality block would become fully operational in the month of February. With the inauguration of the block 14 additional Post Graduate seats would be created in Thanjavur Medical college. Sources further added support staffs are yet to be appointed for the new departments.