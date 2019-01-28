Sanction medical college for Ramnad: Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami to PM Modi

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony for All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here on Sunday, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami put forth an onstage request to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking the Union government to accord sanction for a Government Medical College in Ramanathapuram district.

During his address at the event held in Mandela Nagar Ground here on Sunday, Palaniswami said, “Tamil Nadu serves as a model State in the prevention and control of communicable and non-communicable diseases and it is one among the States that effectively implements maternal and child welfare schemes.”

Owing to these reasons, Tamil Nadu has become one of the top three States in the NITI Aayog’s Health Index report titled, ‘Healthy States, Progressive India’, he added.

“While the infant mortality rate (IMR) of India now stands at 34 (per 1,000 live births), the IMR of Tamil Nadu was 17 in 2016. Similarly, while the maternal mortality rate (MMR) in India now stands at 130 (per 1,00,000 live births), the MMR of Tamil Nadu was 62 in the year 2016-17.

“The State also received an award in 2016 itself for achieving the United Nation’s Sustainable

Development Goal (SDG) of bringing down the MMR below 66 by 2030,” the chief minister pointed out.

He also said that the coverage provided under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme was hiked from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh per family in September last.

Stating that Ramanathapuram district has been “historically backward and geographically remote with a long coastline” and that it was selected as an ‘aspirational district’ by the Government of India, Palaniswami requested the prime minister for the sanction of a government medical college in the district in the interim Union Budget-2019.

Both the chief minister and the Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam thanked Modi for the Union government’s approval to establish AIIMS in Madurai.