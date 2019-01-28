Soon, train journeys will get smoother as Southern Railway to retrofit LHB rakes with new device

B Anbuselvan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Rail passengers will no longer have to bear with the discomfort of sudden jerks while starting and stopping of trains that run with LHB rakes.

The Southern Railway has begun retrofitting couplers with a new mechanical device that helps reduce jerks while starting and stopping trains. A coupler is a mechanical device that connects coaches.

Official sources said that until the introduction of Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches in late 1990s which were designed on German technology, the conventional ICF coaches were manufactured with screw-coupler technology — two coaches linked using screws.

While migrating to LHB coaches, Indian Railways had decided to adopt the Centre Buffer Couplers (CBC), which has advanced safety features. The buffer couplers can be opened manually using the operating rod and it gets closed automatically and subsequently locked when couplers of other coaches are connected.

The CBC technology had advantages during accidents. It was also suited for operating trains at higher speed, besides having simple maintenance system.

However, on the flip side, LHB coaches suffered jerks while stopping and starting the trains. Particularly, passengers from sleeper coaches experienced more discomfort compare to other classes.

“While migrating to LHB, the railways prioritised safety ahead of travel comfort. Now, the RDSO has approved the new design with balanced draft gear which will provide better comfort without compromising on safety,” said informed sources from Mechanical wing of Southern Railway.

According to official records, as on January 24, Southern Railway has 6,751 coaches out of which 779 are LHB type, while the rest are conventional ICF coaches. Among the old ICF coaches, 575 coaches have been upgraded to CBC.

When contacted, A K Kathpal, Principal Chief Mechanical Engineer, Southern Railway, said retrofitting works to replace the draft gear with balanced draft gear in coach couplers have been completed in all LHB and ICF (CBC type) coaches, except three coaches. Works on remaining coaches will be done in a few days.