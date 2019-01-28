Thousands of TN teachers, employees held for striking; lock broken to open school in Vellore

R Sivakumar By

VELLORE/ TIRUVANNAMALAI: Thousands of teachers and government employees, on strike since January 22, continued to spill on to the roads to court arrest pressing for their 9-point charter of demands including bringing back old pension scheme.

The intersection along the collectorate in Sathuvachari, Vellore, was abuzz with teachers continuing to walk into the road roko venue on Monday morning. Initially, only a few number of heads were seen giving an impression that many must have returned to work, but as the clock was ticking the protesters began to swell in large numbers.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Pravesh Kumar visited the protest venue, talked to the top leaders of JACTTO-GEO seeking their cooperation for a peaceful stir, and gave instructions to the police officials on handling the situation.

The cops, deployed in large numbers, whisked away the protesters when they squatted on the road raising slogans.

“About 1300 teachers and government employees, including 700 women, were held,” according to a police officer.

However, State executive committee member of JACTTO-GEO SN Janardhanan said, “About 5,000 teachers and government employees were held by the police following the road roko.”

He added, the response of the striking teachers and employees on Monday was overwhelming as they had braved the intimidatory tactics of the government.

In Tiruvannamalai district also around 1300 protesters were detained by the police following the road roko.

Lock broken to open school

Meanwhile, students, parents and local residents resorted to protests at certain places in Vellore district against locking up of schools.

Scores of students of Panchayat Union Middle School, located at Ottarpalayam in Pernambut, resorted to a sit-in demonstration in front of the gate.

At Ammur, near Ranipet, a few local residents broke the lock to open a school following a protest held by the students, sources said.

Students of a school at Sankarapuram in Gudiyattam also staged a flash protest against locking up of the institution.

Alternative arrangements to run classes

Vellore reported 77 per cent absence of teachers at elementary schools and 35 per cent in high schools and higher secondary schools while the figures for Tiruvannamalai are 73 per cent and 51 per cent respectively, School Education department officials said.

They informed that trainees of B.Ed course, teachers from aided schools and matriculation schools are being drafted into duty to conduct the classes in view of the practical examinations for Plus Two students beginning on February 1.

S Mars, Chief Education Officer (CEO), Vellore, said, “We are utilising the B.Ed trainees, noon meal organisers and teachers from aided and matriculation schools to run the classes.”