77 breast cancer cases detected in Kilpauk Medical College Hospital

Sinduja Jane By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In less than a year of the launch of digital mammogram machine at Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital, 77 patients were diagnosed with breast cancer, according to the data shared by the hospital.

“In June, the State Health Department launched Rs 3.2-crore 3-D mammogram, a new breast imaging procedure machine, was installed at the hospital. From June to January till date, the hospital screened 1,868 women for breast cancer, out of whom 77 were diagnosed with breast cancer,” said Dr P Vasanthamani, Dean, Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital.

Speaking to Express Vasanthamani said, “On an average, monthly we are seeing 10 breast cancer positive cases. From June till date, we did biopsy for 140 suspected cases out of which 66 were diagnosed with benign lesion and 77 with malignancy. It will take just less than 15 minutes to tell the result if there is no problem. But, it will take one or two days to confirm if it is cancer,” she added.

After the launch of mammogram, the State Health Department also launched the exclusive Breast Clinic at the hospital, the first-of-its kind facility in the government sector in the State on January 3. The facility was inaugurated by Dr V Shanta, chairperson, Adyar Cancer Institute, in the presence of Health Minister C Vijaya Baskar.

“The Breast Clinic is getting less referral cases and most cases come on their own. The facility is helping in diagnosing the breast cancer in early stage,” said Vasanthamani.

According to doctors, the machine will detect even 4-mm-size lesions also accurately. This will help diagnose breast cancer in the initial state itself and remove the lesion.

It will also save extensive therapeutic procedures.

The procedure is covered under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme. The mammogram is recommended only for high-risk group. High-risk groups are people who would have family history of cancer, chronic diabetes and high blood pressure.