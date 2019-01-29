97 per cent of striking Tamil Nadu government teachers return to work

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A week after teachers from Joint Action Council of Tamil Nadu Teachers Organisations and Government Employees Organisations (JACTTO-GEO) started their indefinite strike, 97 per cent have returned to work, said Rameswara Murugan, the Director of School Education, speaking to reporters on Tuesday.

"Most teachers have returned to work after the public fear that government schools cannot be trusted with. The situation is close to normal now," he said.

He further added that temporary appointments will be made to fill the vacancies created by teachers who are still participating in the strike or have been suspended.

READ | TN government staff strike: Over a lakh apply for temporary teaching posts

"Disciplinary action will not be taken on those who have returned to work. It will be taken only on those who are yet to return," he said, adding that the seats of teachers who are still in the strike, will be treated as vacancies and be given to teachers who are seeking transfer.

He emphasised that even elementary school teachers, who were the most active during the strike, have returned to work.

The association has a nine-point demand list in which they urged the government to repeal the new pension scheme and revert to the old one, settle 21-month pay arrears according to the new pay commissions guidelines, settle pay anomalies for secondary teachers and regularise the jobs of part-time staff and teachers working at Anganwadis.

In addition to these, the association has asked the government to not employ elementary school teachers in Anganwadis.