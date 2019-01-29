Kodanad Estate dacoity and murder accused withdraw plea against lower court proceedings

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has dismissed as withdrawn a criminal original petition from V K Sayan and Walayar Manoj, the main accused in the Kodanad Estate dacoity and murder in 2017, challenging a plea from the Assistant Public Prosecutor attached to the District Sessions Court in Kothagiri to cancel the bail granted to the duo, earlier.

Originally, District Sessions Judge P Vadamalai adjourned the hearing to January 29 on the petition filed by APP Bala Nandhakumar on January 18 to cancel the bail granted to the two. The judge had also asked the duo to be present before him on January 29.

Aggrieved, Sayan and Manoj filed the present petition to quash the proceedings pending before the lower court. When the matter came up before Justice N Anand Venkatesh on Monday, State Public Prosecutor A Natarajan vehemently opposed the petition.

Accepting the arguments of Natarajan, the judge asked N R Elango, senior counsel appearing for the accused, to withdraw the petition and or it would be dismissed. And Elango chose to withdraw the petition, the judge dismissed it as withdrawn.

