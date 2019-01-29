Home States Tamil Nadu

Kodanad Estate dacoity and murder accused withdraw plea against lower court proceedings

Originally, District Sessions Judge P Vadamalai adjourned the hearing to January 29 on the petition filed by APP Bala Nandhakumar on January 18 to cancel the bail granted to the two.

Published: 29th January 2019 01:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2019 03:48 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has dismissed as withdrawn a criminal original petition from V K Sayan and Walayar Manoj, the main accused in the Kodanad Estate dacoity and murder in 2017, challenging a plea from the Assistant Public Prosecutor attached to the District Sessions Court in Kothagiri to cancel the bail granted to the duo, earlier.

Originally, District Sessions Judge P Vadamalai adjourned the hearing to January 29 on the petition filed by APP Bala Nandhakumar on January 18 to cancel the bail granted to the two. The judge had also asked the duo to be present before him on January 29.

Aggrieved, Sayan and Manoj filed the present petition to quash the proceedings pending before the lower court. When the matter came up before Justice N Anand Venkatesh on Monday, State Public Prosecutor A Natarajan vehemently opposed the petition.

Accepting the arguments of Natarajan, the judge asked N R Elango, senior counsel appearing for the accused, to withdraw the petition and or it would be dismissed. And Elango chose to withdraw the petition, the judge dismissed it as withdrawn.

‘Withdraw petition’

Accepting the arguments of State Public Prosecutor Natarajan, the judge asked N R Elango, senior counsel appearing for the accused, Sayan and Manoj, to withdraw the petition and or it would be dismissed. Elango chose to withdraw the petition. The judge dismissed it as withdrawn

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Coin Fair: A new way to learn history
Mementos received by PM Modi go under a hammer
Gallery
'Black Panther' took the top award at Sunday's 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards. Before a stage full of actors, Chadwick Boseman tried to put into context the moment for the trailblazing 'Black Panther,' which also won for its stunt performer ensemble. 'To
SAG Awards 2019: From 'Black Panther' to 'This is Us', check out these glamorous winners
Raj Thackeray's son Amit Thackeray recently tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart and fashion designer Mitali Borude in Mumbai on January 27. IN PIC: Family Members along with newly wed Amit Thackeray and Mitali Borude pose for a picture during thei
Amit Thackeray's wedding: Bollywood celebs, politicians and sports industry congratulate the newly-weds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp