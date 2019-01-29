After backlash, Southern Railway drops Sapthagiri and Jolarpettai Expresses' stoppage plans at Ambattur Station

Home States Tamil Nadu

On Monday, when the Jolarpettai-Chennai Express stopped at Ambattur station, eight coaches of the train left outside the platform.

Published: 29th January 2019 01:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2019 03:25 AM

Indian Railways

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By B Anbuselvan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: After coming under severe criticism from a section of rail passengers, the Southern Railway on Monday rolled back its decision to stop the Sapthagiri and Jolarpettai Expresses at Ambattur station.

Higher officials of the Chennai railway division told Express that the temporary stoppage of  Chennai-Jolarpettai Yelagiri Express and Chennai- Tirupati Sapthagiri Express at Ambattur station introduced from Monday had been withdrawn.

“The trains will not stop at Ambattur from Tuesday onwards,” added the official.

On Monday, when the Jolarpettai-Chennai Express stopped at Ambattur station, eight coaches of the train left outside the platform. Train passengers were forced to climb on the coach stairs for boarding the train.
Official sources said the Railway Board, which has granted stoppage of trains without following the required procedures, had admitted lapse on its part and reviewed its decision.

The railway apex body was said to have granted the stoppages, following a  request from  Sriperumbudur AIADMK MP K  N  Ramachandran.“Presently, we have cancelled the experimental stoppages. However, there are plans to provide stoppage for the Chennai-Tirupati Express (Train No: 16057) in one direction at Ambattur. The train has 17 coaches and it can be accommodated at loop line of platform 3. We are yet to take a final decision,” added the railway official.

The decision to stop the two trains in both directions at Ambattur on trail basis has shocked the north western suburban rail passengers as the station platforms are not long enough to accommodate the Express trains.

Express has highlighted the safety violations in stopping the trains and also repercussions involved operating the trains in slow line.

While the railway safety norms mandate that the station should have 700-metre platform to have stoppage of long trains, the Ambattur station has platforms for 300 metres only. Besides, the move is also feared to disrupt the local train operation between Chennai and Tiruvallur during rush hour.

Three more trains given additional stoppage in TN

Chennai: The Railways has given stoppage for three more trains in Tamil Nadu.  According to a release here on Monday, the Chennai Egmore-Guruvayur-Chennai Egmore Express was given stoppage at Kodaikkanal Road on and from January 27 for a period of six months on an experimental basis in both directions. The train will stop for two minutes. The Palakkad town-Tiruchchirappalli-Palakkad town passenger train was provided stoppage at Uttukuli station on and from January 27 for a period of six months on an experimental basis. The train will stop in both directions. Similarly, the Chennai Central-Palakkad-Chennai Central Expresses (via Palani) have been provided stoppage at Palayam station from January 29.

