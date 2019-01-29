CEC Sunil Arora, Tamil Nadu officials discuss Lok Sabha election arrangements in state

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With the Lok Sabha elections round the corner, the full bench of Election Commission comprising CEC Sunil Arora on Monday held discussions with Chief Secretary Girija Vaidyanathan, Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahu, DGP TK Rajendran and senior officials, about the ongoing arrangements for conducting the polls in Tamil Nadu.

The discussions took place through the video-conferencing facility at the secretariat.

Answering queries from reporters, the CEO said officials of the State Prohibition and Excise Department and IT Department Nodal Officers also took part in the meeting.

He said the meeting was held to know about specific requirements of the State, financial issues, additional requirements of EVMs and VVPATS, publication of final electoral rolls, law and order issues etc.

Asked whether the EC held discussions about holding simultaneous elections to the Assembly seats already remaining vacant, the CEO said the decision on holding simultaneous polls or separate polls for the Lok Sabha and the vacant Assembly seats would be taken by the EC.

On the transfer of officials who are working more than three years in a particular position, the CEO said instructions had already been given on that.

The State government still has time for doing that.

“New voters will get their photo-identity cards within a month. The first time cards will be issued free of cost. But for change of address and other entries, the voters have to pay Rs 25 for it,” the CEO added.