Home States Tamil Nadu

Court shoots off volley of questions to agitators

Justice N Kirubakaran posed a series of questions when a petition challenging the suspension of teachers in 2017 in connection with some issue in Tiruvannamalai came up before him, on Monday.

Published: 29th January 2019 01:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2019 03:35 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: “You are not daily wage earners. You are carrying out a noble profession. Will it be nice to stage agitations on the streets like labourers?” the Madras High Court asked agitating teachers.

Justice N Kirubakaran posed a series of questions when a petition challenging the suspension of teachers in 2017 in connection with some issue in Tiruvannamalai came up before him, on Monday.

“Consider giving up the agitation, at least till the annual exams are over”, the judge added. The judge raised the questions orally, but refrained from passing any order, as petitions about the ongoing strike are pending before other judges. However, the judge utilised the occasion to exert pressure on the agitating teachers to give up the week-long strike.

“Do they not know how poorly the teachers working in private schools are paid and how much burden is placed on their shoulders? Don’t they know how many graduates and post-graduates are competing with others for menial jobs with a salary of as low as `6,500 per month in the High Court? Don’t they know how many graduates are employed in courier and food service organisations for meagre salaries? Is it proper for them to shower abuses and accusations on the educational authorities and ministers?” The judge said.

The judge also pulled up the authorities for not considering the long-pending demands of the teachers. The matter stands adjourned till 2.30 pm on Tuesday (Jan 29).

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Coin Fair: A new way to learn history
Mementos received by PM Modi go under a hammer
Gallery
'Black Panther' took the top award at Sunday's 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards. Before a stage full of actors, Chadwick Boseman tried to put into context the moment for the trailblazing 'Black Panther,' which also won for its stunt performer ensemble. 'To
SAG Awards 2019: From 'Black Panther' to 'This is Us', check out these glamorous winners
Raj Thackeray's son Amit Thackeray recently tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart and fashion designer Mitali Borude in Mumbai on January 27. IN PIC: Family Members along with newly wed Amit Thackeray and Mitali Borude pose for a picture during thei
Amit Thackeray's wedding: Bollywood celebs, politicians and sports industry congratulate the newly-weds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp