Court shoots off volley of questions to agitators

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: “You are not daily wage earners. You are carrying out a noble profession. Will it be nice to stage agitations on the streets like labourers?” the Madras High Court asked agitating teachers.

Justice N Kirubakaran posed a series of questions when a petition challenging the suspension of teachers in 2017 in connection with some issue in Tiruvannamalai came up before him, on Monday.

“Consider giving up the agitation, at least till the annual exams are over”, the judge added. The judge raised the questions orally, but refrained from passing any order, as petitions about the ongoing strike are pending before other judges. However, the judge utilised the occasion to exert pressure on the agitating teachers to give up the week-long strike.

“Do they not know how poorly the teachers working in private schools are paid and how much burden is placed on their shoulders? Don’t they know how many graduates and post-graduates are competing with others for menial jobs with a salary of as low as `6,500 per month in the High Court? Don’t they know how many graduates are employed in courier and food service organisations for meagre salaries? Is it proper for them to shower abuses and accusations on the educational authorities and ministers?” The judge said.

The judge also pulled up the authorities for not considering the long-pending demands of the teachers. The matter stands adjourned till 2.30 pm on Tuesday (Jan 29).