Tamil Nadu CM opens glass producing unit at Saint Gobain plant

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: French glass manufacturing company Saint Gobain on Monday inaugurated its new float glass manufacturing unit, which has come up at a cost of Rs 1,200 crore at its existing plant at Sriperumbudur.

The facility was inaugurated by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami. The new facility is the third manufacturing unit at its existing plant at Sriperumbudur. The new unit has been designed to meet the growing demand of both domestic and international glass markets.

The third float glass plant is the largest facility in India and equipped with world class technologies and one of its kind to manufacture a wide range of complex products that cater to the needs of sustainable habitats and affordable luxury.

The new plant is an automated, energy-efficient, scalable and state-of-the-art integrated facility. The modern plant has been equipped with advanced robotic technology and it has a 3.5-MW roof-top solar power generation facility.

“I am happy to see the growth of the company. It has been continuously investing in the state and during the recently concluded Global Investors Meet also, it announced to invest another Rs 720 crore,” said Palaniswami. The new unit will help in generating at least 400 jobs.

Along with the new unit, an advanced magnetron coater and glass solutions line and a 72-million-litre-capacity rainwater harvesting reservoir facility was also inaugurated by the Chief Minister at the plant site.

The magnetron coater facility has a capacity to manufacture 140 million sq ft of high-performance and energy-efficient glass catering business across Africa, West Asia, ASEAN, Oceania region.

“This new expansion will accelerate Saint Gobain’s momentum in realising the vision of being the clear choice for glass solutions in India and adjoining region. Besides, the Sriperumbudur plant will turn a regional hub for catering to the needs of international clients,” said B Santhanam, managing director of Saint Gobain India Private Limited.

“As one of the fastest growing economies in the world, India was an important market and investment destination for Saint Gobain,” said Pierre-Andre de Chalendar, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain, France.

On the occasion, the company also expressed its interest in using a portion of sand mined by integrated Neyveli Lignite Corporation (NLC).

Presently, the company uses sand imported from Egypt and Gujarat to manufacture glass at its Sriperumbudur plant.

“We want the state government and NLC to agree on logistics and royalty for the sand,” Santhanam said.