Excluded from AIADMK'S Lok Sabha poll panel, Maitreyan irked

Published: 29th January 2019 01:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2019 03:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: AIADMK’s member of Rajya Sabha V Maitreyan on Monday expressed his dissatisfaction over the party’s decision not to include him in any of the committees related to the Lok Sabha polls.

In his Facebook post, he has made it clear that he has indeed a grouse in this regard. He has said “I have not been included in any of the three committees for the Lok Sabha elections this time. It is the prerogative of the party leadership. Ever since I joined the AIADMK in 1999, the late leader, J Jayalalithaa, had always included me in the election manifesto preparation committee and in 2009, she praised me for the work I have done in this regard. What more do I need more than Amma’s praise?”

