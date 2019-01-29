Home States Tamil Nadu

Madurai bench of Madras HC directs closure of liquor shops on January 30

A division bench gave the direction while hearing a PIL filed by one V Ratheesh seeking closure of a TASMAC retail shop located in State Highways at Pudukadai village of Kanniyakumari district.

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: In view of the 71st Anniversary of the Martyrdom Day of Mahatma Gandhi on January 30 (Wednesday), the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court ordered closure of all liquor shops in the State on Wednesday.

A division bench comprising Justices K K Sasidharan and P D Audikesavalu gave the direction while hearing a public interest litigation filed by one V Ratheesh of Vilavancode Taluk in Kanniyakumari, seeking closure of a TASMAC retail shop located in State Highways at Pudukadai village of Kanniyakumari district.

During the hearing, the Judges inquired the government pleader whether liquor shops operate on January 30, citing the death anniversary of Gandhi.

When the counsel informed the Judges that there is no prohibition on the said date, the Judges suo motu impleaded the Home Secretary and directed to ensure that all liquor shops across the State remain closed on January 30, 2019 in commemoration of the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

