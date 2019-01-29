Home States Tamil Nadu

Mother-calf jumbo to blame for Coimbatore conflict?

The death of a 40-year-old man on Sunday night has caused some panic in the villages of Thadagam and Kanuvai.

Published: 29th January 2019 02:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2019 03:55 AM   |  A+A-

The female and its calf with Chinnathmabi before he was relocated | Express

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: While the relocation of Vinayaga and Chinnathambi was meant to bring down the incidents of man-animal conflicts in region, there seems to be little change in their absence.

The death of a 40-year-old man on Sunday night has caused some panic in the villages of Thadagam and Kanuvai. While Chinnathambi’s companions — a female and a calf elephant — were believed to be involved in it, forest officials were yet to confirm it.

Around 11.30 pm on Sunday, M Murugan (40) of Kandivazhi village died in an elephant attack. He had been on the way to his wife’s village of Panapalli, from Kondanurpudur, when the incident happened. While public blame the female-calf pair for the death, a forest official said they were unaware of their movements on Sunday night and Monday. The animals were spotted in Thadagam and Kanuvai on Friday and Saturday and in Marudhamalai on Sunday.

The mother-calf duo had been known to raid crops in the farmlands of Kanuvai,  Marudhamalai and adjacent areas. Most often, the mother waited outside houses near the forest boundary as the calf searched the house for food. There reportedly have been incidents of broken rooftops, stolen rice bags and food. While they had been easy to handle earlier, their separation from Chinnathambi has made them ferocious, claimed one A Muthuraj.

