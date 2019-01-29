Home States Tamil Nadu

BSNL exchange case: Charges against Maran brothers and five others may be framed on Wednesday

The court is expected to frame charges against the seven accused afresh after some of them had challenged the earlier proceedings of the trial court.

Former Union Telecom and IT Minister Dayanidhi Maran (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A CBI special court here has directed former union minister Dayanidhi Maran, his business magnate brother Kalanidhi Maran and five others accused in the BSNL illegal telephone exchange case to appear before it on Wednesday.

The court is expected to frame charges against the seven accused afresh after some of them had challenged the earlier proceedings of the trial court. The Supreme Court had recently ordered charges to be framed again, based on the petitions of the accused.

The alleged multi-crore scam was first reported in The New Indian Express in 2011, based on a preliminary investigation report prepared by the Central Bureau of Investigations. Subsequently, the CBI in December 2016 filed a charge-sheet which said that Dayanidhi Maran, during his tenure as union telecom minister between 2004 and 2007, set up an illegal telephone exchange at his residences at Chennai and New Delhi and caused a loss of Rs 1.79 crore to BSNL, a government-run telecom company.

The trial of the case since then dragged as the accused had filed many petitions challenging the trial and the procedures of the trial court. After the recent order of the Supreme Court to yet again frame the charges in the case afresh, the trial court judge R Vasanthi on Monday ordered all seven accused to be present in the court on Wednesday for framing of the charges in the case.K B Brahmadathan and M P Velusamy, then senior officials of the BSNL, were also among the accused in the case.

