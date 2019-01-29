Home States Tamil Nadu

Postpone Ilayaraja fete till fund misappropriation case is cleared: HC

There are allegations of misappropriation of funds, the judge pointed out and directed the Council to submit the funds received and spent in connection with the proposed ‘Ilayaraja 75’ programme.

Published: 29th January 2019

Music director Ilayaraja (File | EPS)

CHENNAI: “Why don’t you postpone music maestro Ilayaraja felicitation function scheduled for February 2?,” Madras HC has asked.

When an original application arising out of a civil suit from J Sathish Kumar of JSK Films and Radhakrishnan, both members of the Tamil Film Producers Council, came up for hearing on Monday, Justice K Kalyanasundaram raised the question.

There are allegations of misappropriation of funds, the judge pointed out and directed the Council to submit the funds received and spent in connection with the proposed ‘Ilayaraja 75’ programme by the present set of office-bearers. The application sought to restrain council from conducting the programme without depositing security amount of Rs 7 crore.

The petitioners alleged that the office-bearers, led by Vishal as its president, has siphoned off the FD amount of Rs 7.54 crore, which was available at the time of their taking over office.

Only Rs 50 lakh is available now and despite repeated requests, the office-bearers, without placing accounts for 2015-16 and 2016-17 and without passing any valid resolution before the AGM for the conduct of the programme ‘Ilayaraja 75’, are going ahead with the same.

The counsel for Vishal and others, however, told the judge that the programme could not be postponed at the eleventh hour. The judge adjourned matter for further hearing to January 30.

‘Furnish steps taken to implement SC order’

CHENNAI: The HC has directed the State Home department to furnish steps taken to implement directives of the Supreme Court with regard to the safety of citizens and reforms in the police department. A division bench of Justices M Sathyanarayanan and P Rajamanickam gave the directive on Monday when a PIL petition from one Y Akbar Ahmed came up.

The matter stands adjourned to March 14. According to petitioner, the SC in Prakash Singh vs Union of India case delivered a judgment on September 22, 2006 giving directions to States for safety of public, who remain at high risk due to the illegal and unlawful action, misuse and abuse of power by police and to bring in transparency and accountability in their action.

