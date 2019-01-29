Robbers break into Tiruchy bank with gas cutters, loot five lockers

MS Thanaraj By

TIRUCHY: Robbers looted a Punjab National Bank branch in Bikshandarkoil and made away with valuables from safe deposit lockers belonging to five people, two of whom were yet to reach the bank on Monday, leaving police unable to determine the value of the loot. A woman who lost her valuables fainted on seeing her empty locker.

The robbers gained entry to the bank by making a hole on the rear wall, disabled the alarm and broke into the lockers, using gas cutters. Police sources said valuables from five lockers – numbered 39, 114, 223, 229 and 299 – were stolen. This is the fourth bank robbery case reported from rural parts of Tiruchy district this month. But the first three attempts, in Uppiliyapuram, Lalgudi and Manachallur, were failed ones.

Employees who opened the bank on Monday found a big hole in one corner of a wall of the locker room. They saw five lockers broken open. Later, the police recovered gas cylinders left behind by the robbers.

Upon being informed, two of the five victims came to the bank in tears in the morning and a third arrived afternoon. The other victims, one of whom is reportedly abroad, were yet to arrive in Tiruchy as of Monday night. “As per our preliminary inquiry, a minimum of three persons may have been involved. The criminals have stolen the CCTV hard drive and the locker room entry registry,” Superintendent of Police Ziaul Haque said.

With the hard drive and registry missing, the police are in a fix. Haque said that a special team looking into the three previous robbery attempts would be investigating this case since they all shared a modus operandi. The police officer added that most banks in the district had outdated alarm systems.

Talking to Express, a police officer said over `20 lakh was stolen from the ATM attached to the same branch in 2013.

“At the time, police had insisted the bank place security guards, but till date, no action has been taken and this left the branch vulnerable,” the officer said. Sources said rural police stations lacked adequate manpower, making it difficult for night patrolling. On hearing about the robbery, many people who have pledged their jewellery as well as owners of other lockers rushed to the bank.Tiruchy Range DIG Lalitha Lakshmi inspected the crime spot.

