Rosatom rolls out award for journos, shutterbugs

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Russia’s Rosatom State Atomic Energy Corporation, technical consultants and main equipment suppliers for the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant, has rolled out the ‘ASE International Photo Awards’, an international photo awards competition for Indian journalists and photographers.

The competition is organised by its Engineering Division, ASE, with the first prize winner bagging a fully paid trip to Russia.

Apart from India, the ASE International Photo Awards is open for journalists and photographers from Iran, Bangladesh, Egypt, China, the Republic of Belarus and Hungary. ASE currently implements its projects in these countries also.

The participants can compete in four nominations.

These are energy of the future photos showing the changes of life in nuclear power plant construction regions, neighbourly relations of the nature and nuclear power; people’s photos focusing on the man, his fate and overcoming efforts to change life for the best; cities’ social photos that reflect challenges facing the contemporary world and simultaneously its beauty and wildlife photos that allow us to see and feel the diversity of the world in its beauty.

The works are accepted by e-mail fotoecase@gmail.com by February 10.

For more information on the rules, those interested cab check http://ase-ec.ru/en/for-journalists/photo-awards/.