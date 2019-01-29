TN secretariat association to jump into the strike bandwagon; token protest tomorrow

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Putting the State government in a spot which is already facing the heat of an indefinite strike by employees and teachers, the Tamil Nadu Secretariat Association (TANSA) and three other recognised unions on Monday announced a token strike on January 30.

Their demands are almost the same as those of the government employees and teachers, but the office-bearers of TANSA and others said their strike did not have any connection with that of JACTO-GEO which is backed by some political parties.

Talking to reporters at the Secretariat, office-bearers of the Tamil Nadu Secretariat Association (TANSA), Tamil Nadu Government Employees Union (TNGEU) and four other unions clarified that their strike did not have any connection with the ongoing strike by

JACTO-GEO though the demands are the same.

However, they urged the government to immediately release all those who were arrested during the past few days across the State without any precondition.

They said they put forth their demands before Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Chief Secretary Girija Vaidyanathan on January 21. Their demands included implementation of old pension scheme for all government employees who joined service after April 1, 2003, disbursal of 21 months’ salary arrears as recommended by the Seventh Pay Commission, etc.

“But, so far, the government has not responded to our demands. Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar, in a statement on Saturday, rejected our demands. So, now we are forced to strike work.”

“Recognised unions have always been a bridge between the government and its employees. So we appeal to you not to force us to engage in strike. Please resolve the issues by inviting us to talks,” they said, adding, “Political parties, particularly the affiliated unions of CPM have taken up the agitation in their hands. We don’t want that.”

They also clarified, “Forcing the government to accept the demand is one way. But we, the recognised unions, are here to negotiate with the government and to get our demands conceded. Besides, Jayalalithaa, in her 2016 Assembly elections, promised to scrap the contributory pension scheme and disburse the 21 months’ arrears for the government employees. So the government should fulfil the late leader’s promises.”

They also denied the claim that eight lakh government employees and teachers were striking work, as on Monday.

“Only 43 per cent of teachers and 6.5 per cent government employees are on strike now.”