Home States Tamil Nadu

TN secretariat association to jump into the strike bandwagon; token protest tomorrow

The office-bearers of TANSA and others said their strike did not have any connection with that of JACTO-GEO which is backed by some political parties.   

Published: 29th January 2019 01:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2019 03:37 AM   |  A+A-

court, order, hammer, high court

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Putting the State government in a spot which is already facing the heat of an indefinite strike by employees and teachers, the Tamil Nadu Secretariat Association (TANSA) and three other recognised unions on Monday announced a token strike on January 30.

Their demands are almost the same as those of the government employees and teachers, but the office-bearers of TANSA and others said their strike did not have any connection with that of JACTO-GEO which is backed by some political parties.   

Talking to reporters at the Secretariat, office-bearers of the Tamil Nadu Secretariat Association (TANSA), Tamil Nadu Government Employees Union (TNGEU) and four other unions clarified that their strike did not have any connection with the ongoing strike by

JACTO-GEO though the demands are the same.  

However, they urged the government to immediately release all those who were arrested during the past few days across the State without any precondition.

They said they put forth their demands before Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Chief Secretary Girija Vaidyanathan on January 21. Their demands included implementation of old pension scheme for all government employees who joined service after April 1, 2003, disbursal of 21 months’ salary arrears as recommended by the Seventh Pay Commission, etc.

“But, so far, the government has not responded to our demands. Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar, in a statement on Saturday, rejected our demands.  So, now we are forced to strike work.”

“Recognised unions have always been a bridge between the government and its employees.  So we appeal to you not to force us to engage in strike. Please resolve the issues by inviting us to talks,” they said, adding, “Political parties, particularly the affiliated unions of CPM have taken up the agitation in their hands. We don’t want that.”

They also clarified, “Forcing the government to accept the demand is one way. But we, the recognised unions, are here to negotiate with the government and to get our demands conceded. Besides, Jayalalithaa, in her 2016 Assembly elections, promised to scrap the contributory pension scheme and disburse the 21 months’ arrears for the government employees. So the government should fulfil the late leader’s promises.”

They also denied the claim that eight lakh government employees and teachers were striking work, as on Monday.

“Only 43 per cent of teachers and 6.5 per cent government employees are on strike now.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Coin Fair: A new way to learn history
Mementos received by PM Modi go under a hammer
Gallery
'Black Panther' took the top award at Sunday's 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards. Before a stage full of actors, Chadwick Boseman tried to put into context the moment for the trailblazing 'Black Panther,' which also won for its stunt performer ensemble. 'To
SAG Awards 2019: From 'Black Panther' to 'This is Us', check out these glamorous winners
Raj Thackeray's son Amit Thackeray recently tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart and fashion designer Mitali Borude in Mumbai on January 27. IN PIC: Family Members along with newly wed Amit Thackeray and Mitali Borude pose for a picture during thei
Amit Thackeray's wedding: Bollywood celebs, politicians and sports industry congratulate the newly-weds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp