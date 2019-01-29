Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board told to plan designs for affordable homes for poor

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board has been asked to work out alternative managerial models that can be attempted to ensure affordable housing apartment blocks to cater to truly deserving beneficiaries, according to the Fifth State Finance Commission recommendations.

The recommendations put forth before the Housing department also stressed that the apartments are well maintained and financially sustainable.

The commission also suggested that such models be operationalised using shelter fund and the Tamil Nadu Infrastructure Fund Management Corporation (TNIFMC).Shelter fund was created by the State government on July 21, 2017 to fund the ambitious housing project for affordable homes for poor. The new draft housing policy has suggested that the fund be directed towards creating land bank for priority sector lending under affordable housing.

The idea is to help the state pool funds for purchasing land and developing affordable housing projects for economic weaker sections and low-income groups.It has also suggested that the Slum Clearance Board work out public-private partnership models which would enable the creation of affordable housing stock, both on ownership and rental models, where the government or government entities, including urban local bodies, can participate through provision of land as their equity contribution.

It is learnt that the state government has sought an action taken report on the recommendations which could be deliberated during a high-level committee meeting, sources said.Independent policy researcher Vanessa Peter told Express that the recommendations were positive, but stressed the need for a monitoring mechanism to ensure the homes for the poor are affordable and quality-driven.

She also said that the Finance Commission should specifically mention what the alternative models are. “If it is a public-private partnership model, it should be a transparent one and the role of private players should not supersede that of government, she added.