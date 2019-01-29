Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board told to plan designs for affordable homes for poor

The recommendations put forth before the Housing department also stressed that the apartments are well maintained and financially sustainable.

Published: 29th January 2019 01:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2019 03:22 AM   |  A+A-

infra_housing

Image for representational purpose only.

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board has been asked to work out alternative managerial models that can be attempted to ensure affordable housing apartment blocks to cater to truly deserving beneficiaries, according to the Fifth State Finance Commission recommendations.

The recommendations put forth before the Housing department also stressed that the apartments are well maintained and financially sustainable.

The commission also suggested that such models be operationalised using shelter fund and the Tamil Nadu Infrastructure Fund Management Corporation (TNIFMC).Shelter fund was created by the State government on July 21, 2017 to fund the ambitious housing project for affordable homes for poor. The new draft housing policy has suggested that the fund be directed towards creating land bank for priority sector lending under affordable housing.

The idea is to help the state pool funds for purchasing land and developing affordable housing projects for economic weaker sections and low-income groups.It has also suggested that the Slum Clearance Board work out public-private partnership models which would enable the creation of affordable housing stock, both on ownership and rental models, where the government or government entities, including urban local bodies, can participate through provision of land as their equity contribution.

It is learnt that the state government has sought an action taken report on the recommendations which could be deliberated during a high-level committee meeting, sources said.Independent policy researcher Vanessa Peter told Express that the recommendations were positive, but stressed the need for a monitoring mechanism to ensure the homes for the poor are affordable and quality-driven.

She also said that the Finance Commission should specifically mention what the alternative models are. “If it is a public-private partnership model, it should be a transparent one and the role of private players should not supersede that of government, she added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Coin Fair: A new way to learn history
Mementos received by PM Modi go under a hammer
Gallery
'Black Panther' took the top award at Sunday's 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards. Before a stage full of actors, Chadwick Boseman tried to put into context the moment for the trailblazing 'Black Panther,' which also won for its stunt performer ensemble. 'To
SAG Awards 2019: From 'Black Panther' to 'This is Us', check out these glamorous winners
Raj Thackeray's son Amit Thackeray recently tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart and fashion designer Mitali Borude in Mumbai on January 27. IN PIC: Family Members along with newly wed Amit Thackeray and Mitali Borude pose for a picture during thei
Amit Thackeray's wedding: Bollywood celebs, politicians and sports industry congratulate the newly-weds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp