Trial in FERA violation cases against Sasikala from February 12

Sasikala appeared before the judge S Malarmathi through video-conferencing from Bengaluru prison.

Published: 29th January 2019 01:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2019 03:51 AM   |  A+A-

VK Sasikala. (File photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A trial court here will begin the examination of witnesses from February 12 in the decades-old Foreign Exchange Regulation Act (FERA) violation cases against V K Sasikala. On Monday, the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court, in Egmore here framed charges in the remaining two of the four cases against Sasikala setting the stage for a trial.

The case pertains to the alleged payments made by Sasikala and co-accused Bhaskaran for the purchase of transponder facility and uplinking charges for the now-defunct JJ TV channel and purchase of a tea estate in Kodanad by violating RBI rules.

Sasikala appeared before the judge S Malarmathi through video-conferencing from Bengaluru prison. As the judge queried whether she agreed with the charges levelled against her, Sasikala replied in the negative and said she was ready to face the trial.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) booked Sasikala in 1996 on the charges of violation of foreign exchange regulations and the case has since been dragging. A total of four related cases are pending for trial.

A  Asokan, counsel for Sasikala, contended against inclusion of Sasikala as an accused in the case. He said Bhaskaran, who was the managing director of the JJ TV, should alone be made to face the trial. The counsel of ED opposed this argument.

The judge S Malarmathi recording the statements scheduled the next hearing of the case for February 12, from when the examination of the witnesses is expected to begin.

Recently, the Madras High Court allowed Sasikala to appear through video-conferencing for the framing of charges and ordered the trial to be completed in four months.

Sasikala side’s argument

A  Asokan, counsel for Sasikala, contended Bhaskaran, who was the managing director of the JJ TV, should alone be made to face the trial

