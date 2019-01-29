Will address JACTTO-GEO woes when in power: Stalin

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The DMK has assured that when the party comes back to power, the JACTTO-GEO members’ demands will be addressed by holding talks with them. Besides, the action taken against the protesters by the AIADMK government would be withdrawn, it has said.

In a release here on Monday, MK Stalin, DMK president, said the lethargic attitude of the Chief Minister and the School Education Minister was quite unfortunate when the strike of teachers and government employees under the banner of JACTTO-GEO was getting intense. The irresponsible attitude of ministers is the reason for this worst situation, he said.

“The protest has commenced after issuing a proper notice over their demands well in advance. But, the government didn’t take any steps to pacify the agitators before they went on strike,” he said, adding that the state government should take steps to put an end to the protest as it was important to offer education to the students than the prestige of the ministers.

Urging Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami to hold talks with JACTTO-GEO to bring to an end the strike without any further delay, the Leader of Opposition said, “I assure that the reasonable demands of teachers and government employees would be addressed by convening talks with them soon after the DMK comes back to power. Besides, action taken against the protesting JACTTO-GEO members by the AIADMK government would be withdrawn.”

Similarly, GK Vasan, president of Tamil Manila Congress (Moopnar), has also urged the government to put an end to the JACTTO-GEO strike without any more delay.