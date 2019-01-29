Home States Tamil Nadu

Will address JACTTO-GEO woes when in power: Stalin

Stalin said the lethargic attitude of the Chief Minister and the School Education Minister was quite unfortunate when the strike of teachers and government employees was getting intense.

Published: 29th January 2019 01:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2019 03:40 AM   |  A+A-

DMK President M K Stalin (Photo: File | PTI)

DMK President M K Stalin (Photo: File | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The DMK has assured that when the party comes back to power, the JACTTO-GEO members’  demands will be addressed by holding talks with them. Besides, the action taken against the protesters by the AIADMK government would be withdrawn, it has said.

In a release here on Monday, MK Stalin, DMK president, said the lethargic attitude of the Chief Minister and the School Education Minister was quite unfortunate when the strike of teachers and government employees under the banner of JACTTO-GEO was getting intense. The irresponsible attitude of ministers is the reason for this worst situation, he said.

“The protest has commenced after issuing a proper notice over their demands well in advance. But, the government didn’t take any steps to pacify the agitators before they went on strike,” he said, adding that the state government should take steps to put an end to the protest as it was important to offer education to the students than the prestige of the ministers.

Urging Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami to hold talks with JACTTO-GEO to bring to an end the strike without any further delay, the Leader of Opposition said, “I assure that the reasonable demands of teachers and government employees would be addressed by convening talks with them soon after the DMK comes back to power. Besides, action taken against the protesting  JACTTO-GEO members by the AIADMK government would be withdrawn.”

Similarly, GK Vasan, president of Tamil Manila Congress (Moopnar), has also urged the government to put an end to the JACTTO-GEO strike without any more delay.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Coin Fair: A new way to learn history
Mementos received by PM Modi go under a hammer
Gallery
'Black Panther' took the top award at Sunday's 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards. Before a stage full of actors, Chadwick Boseman tried to put into context the moment for the trailblazing 'Black Panther,' which also won for its stunt performer ensemble. 'To
SAG Awards 2019: From 'Black Panther' to 'This is Us', check out these glamorous winners
Raj Thackeray's son Amit Thackeray recently tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart and fashion designer Mitali Borude in Mumbai on January 27. IN PIC: Family Members along with newly wed Amit Thackeray and Mitali Borude pose for a picture during thei
Amit Thackeray's wedding: Bollywood celebs, politicians and sports industry congratulate the newly-weds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp