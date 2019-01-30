15 minor girls abused by private home manager in Tiruvannamalai

By Express News Service

TIRUVANNAMALAI: Horrific accounts of sexual harassment of 15 minor girls at a private children’s home in Tiruvannamalai has come to light, thanks to a sensitisation programme conducted by the government.

The girls, all aged below 13, were rescued on Tuesday and accused Vinoth Kumar, who was the manager of the home, has been arrested.

The sensitisation programme called ‘Big World’ was conducted to educate children on good and bad touch.

“When we asked them for feedback, one child wrote about the abuse she suffered at the home,” said Collector KS Kandasamy.

Later, 15 children confirmed that Vinod Kumar showed them video clips with graphic sexual content.

He also allegedly masturbated in front of the children. The kids have been moved to a government home.