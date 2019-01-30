Home States Tamil Nadu

15 minor girls abused by private home manager in Tiruvannamalai

The girls, all aged below 13, were rescued on Tuesday and accused Vinoth Kumar, who was the manager of the home, has been arrested. 

Published: 30th January 2019 03:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2019 05:05 AM   |  A+A-

child rape

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

TIRUVANNAMALAI: Horrific accounts of sexual harassment of 15 minor girls at a private children’s home in Tiruvannamalai has come to light, thanks to a sensitisation programme conducted by the government.

The girls, all aged below 13, were rescued on Tuesday and accused Vinoth Kumar, who was the manager of the home, has been arrested. 

The sensitisation programme called ‘Big World’ was conducted to educate children on good and bad touch.

“When we asked them for feedback, one child wrote about the abuse she suffered at the home,” said Collector KS Kandasamy.

Later, 15 children confirmed that Vinod Kumar showed them video clips with graphic sexual content.

He also allegedly masturbated in front of the children. The kids have been moved to a government home.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Min income or max damage: What will Rahul Gandhi's grand economic plan achieve?
It seems to be case of politicisation: Sasmit Patra on notices sent by CBI to BJD leaders in chit fund scam
Gallery
Born in Mangalore in a Christian family in 1930, George Fernandes was a staunch anti-Congress leader belonged to a rare bunch of political leaders who rose above caste, religious and regional identities to leave an indelible mark on Indian politics. (Photo | EPS)
Remembering anti-Emergency crusader George Fernandes
'Black Panther' took the top award at Sunday's 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards. Before a stage full of actors, Chadwick Boseman tried to put into context the moment for the trailblazing 'Black Panther,' which also won for its stunt performer ensemble. 'To
SAG Awards 2019: From 'Black Panther' to 'This is Us', check out these glamorous winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp