48-day rejuvenation camp for elephants concludes in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: The 48-day rejuvenation camp for elephants belonging to various temples and mutts in Tamil Nadu concluded at Thekkampatti on the city outskirts Wednesday.

A total of 28 elephants underwent the rejuvenation programme during the 11th edition of the camp which began on December 14.

The jumbos were sent to their respective temples in trucks and lorries flagged off by State Hindu Religious and Charitable and Endowments department minister Sevoor S Ramachandran.

The elephants were given nutritious food and fruits during the camp. As a routine, the pachyderms were taken out for a 5 km walk in the sprawling nine acre campus.

They were also given a shower bath and physiotherapy, Ramachandran said. The mahouts were also given training on how to handle the elephants, he said.

