Want to apply for AIADMK ticket for Lok Sabha polls? Pay Rs 25,000

CHENNAI: Seeking to reiterate its readiness to face the Lok Sabha elections, the ruling AIADMK on Wednesday called for applications from party aspirants who wish to contest the 40 parliamentary constituencies in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

In a joint statement, party coordinator O Panneerselvam and joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami said the applications would be distributed at the AIADMK headquarters here from February 4 to February 10. Each application costs Rs.25,000.

Already, the AIADMK has formed three committees - one for holding alliance talks with like-minded political parties, another for preparation of manifesto for Lok Sabha elections and other one for coordinating the campaign works.

Though there have been speculations that the AIADMK would align with the BJP to face the Lok Sabha elections, the top leaders of the party have been reiterating that a decision on the alliance would be taken

at the right time. Meanwhile, one of the senior leaders of the party and Deputy Speaker of Lok Sabha, M Thambidurai has been criticising the BJP.

The AIADMK faced the 2014 Lok Sabha elections without any alliance and won 37 out of 39 in Tamil Nadu. However, this time, the party has decided to forge alliance for facing the Lok Sabha elections. Two weeks ago, party coordinator O Panneerselvam said the party would forge a mega alliance this time.