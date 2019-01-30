Home States Tamil Nadu

All India Loco staff body holds protest in Chennai, seek transparency in accessing data loggers

Train, Indian Railways

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Pressing various demands, members of All India Loco Running Staff Association staged a protest at the Chennai suburban terminal complex here on Tuesday. About 200 loco pilots from six railway divisions of the Southern Railway demanded transparency in accessing the data loggers, a system that records signal aspects.

“When loco pilots jump the red signal, departmental action is taken, based on the data logger report, which captures the signal aspects. However, a few months ago, an interlocking signalling system failed at Basin Bridge and other two stations in the neighbouring zones. In spite of repeated demands, the Railways refused to share the records of data logger with us. This raises suspicion over the accuracy of signalling system,” said V Balachandran, zonal president of the All India Loco Running Staff Association.

He added that the signal and telecommunication department should be upgraded, technically enabling the access to loco pilots.

Similarly, loco pilots also demanded that second breath analyzer test be conducted to check the alcohol level when the loco pilots fail in the first test. The loco pilots are allowed to drive only if the alcohol test value is 0.1 mg per 100 ml of blood.

“Due to shortage of drivers, we are forced to work on leave days, which are earmarked for training and other purposes,” said drivers. 

Later, the association members submitted a petition to Railway General Manager R K Kulshrestha.

Comments

