Biography on tribal leader Mayilamma now in English

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The English translation of ‘Mayilamma: The Life of a Tribal Eco-Warrior’, a bilingual book by Jothibai Pariyadath, was released at Indian Institute of Technology - Madras on Tuesday. The book is a biography on Mayilamma, a social activist whose claim to fame was the campaign against Coca-Cola Company in Plachimada in Palakkad, Kerala. She belonged to a native tribal community.

The original book, was written seamlessly in Malayalam and Tamil together, in sync with the identity of the protagonist, who lives in the border area of Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

Jothibai Pariyadath

The book, which beads together prose and poetry, was translated by professor Swarnalatha Rangarajan, department of Humanities and Social Sciences, IIT Madras, and R Sreejith Varma, department of English, School of Social Sciences and Languages, VIT Vellore.

The book was released in the presence of Rajendra Singh, popularly known as ‘the waterman of India.’

“The Life of a Tribal Eco-warrior maps the rise of eco-activism in Kerala alongside the

realities of consumption, globalisation, widening socio-economic inequalities and the rising ecological burdens borne by the marginalised poor,” said Swarnalatha Rangarajan who added that the book shows the classic case of the David and Goliath struggle, which is allegorical to the relationship between social activists and large corporates.

“Mayilamma was a woman, a tribe, a political strategist and a relentless human rights fighter. The book is a dedication to her and hundreds of other unsung eco-warriors,” she said.