BJP has done nothing for the State: AIADMK leader M Thambidurai

By Express News Service

KARUR: Senior AIADMK leader M Thambidurai said the BJP hadn’t done anything good for Tamil Nadu, two days after he shared the stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi when the latter laid the foundation stone for an AIIMS in Madurai.

“We asked for our Goods and Services Tax balance amount of Rs 5,000 crore, but they did not give it. For Cyclone Gaja, we insisted they provide Rs 15,000 crore but we still have not received it. The chief minister has said the AIADMK will ally with only those parties that benefit Tamil Nadu. Has BJP done anything good for Tamil Nadu? Nothing,” he said in Karur on Tuesday.

“After the demise of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa, neither the BJP nor the AIADMK called each other alliance partners anywhere. It’s on the basis of a friendship that we put forth requests to the BJP government,” he told reporters after inaugurating Amma parks and a gym at Krishnarayapuram.

“Trying to bring new projects here to develop their party in Tamil Nadu alone is not enough. First, they have to understand Tamil Nadu’s Dravidian culture,” he said.

Further, criticising the 10 per cent upper-caste quota, the AIADMK leader asked if the Centre would announce tax exemptions for those with an annual income of `8 lakh or less in the upcoming budget.

He also criticised the government employees’ strike.

Meanwhile, DMK chief MK Stalin interacted with booth agents and party cadre at Chinnankuppam in Dharmapuri.

“DMK will win with the majority and recreate history,” he said recalling its majority of 184 seats in 1971 assembly election.