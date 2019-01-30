Home States Tamil Nadu

End strike, we have Cyclone Gaja and drought to deal with: Palaniswami

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday appealed to the employees and teachers to give up their strike immediately on Wednesday.

Published: 30th January 2019 04:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2019 05:22 AM   |  A+A-

Palaniswami

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Underscoring the fact that it is unfair on the part of the government employees and teachers to insist on fulfilling their demands at a time when the people of the State are under the grip of severe drought and scarcity of drinking water just after the onslaught of Cyclone Gaja, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday appealed to the employees and teachers to give up their strike immediately on Wednesday.

“This government had, in the past, extended many concessions and implemented the Seventh Pay Commission recommendations which caused an additional expenditure of `14,500 crore for the sake of its employees. Sometimes, we should understand that it is our duty to give up our selfish interests for the sake of the people,” the chief minister said in a statement here. 

“The people of delta districts are yet to recover from the onslaught of Gaja. We have to provide houses for those who have lost their hutments and we have to redeem agriculture besides finding a permanent solution to many of their problems. At the same time, the government has to implement the developmental works,” Palaniswami said. 

“At a time when we are facing such huge responsibilities, it is improper to insist on our rights alone.  So, the employees and teachers should give up their strike immediately and return to duty. Let us unitedly work for the welfare of the people. This is my kind appeal,” the chief minister added. 

In many States, pay and dearness allowance have not been paid properly and in some States, even the salary was not paid in time. On the contrary, this government had been effecting DA hike as and when the Central government effects a hike, he said.

“The State should work for the welfare of the people and along with me, the government employees too have a role in this. Only if we work unitedly, we can raise the standard of life of the downtrodden.”

