Tiruvannamalai: 15 minor girls rescued from home after they reveal sex abuse in writing

Published: 30th January 2019 04:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2019 04:28 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

TIRUVANNAMALAI: As many as 15 minor girls have been rescued from a home in this district following complaints of sexual abuse against their in-charge, who has since been arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

According to police, officials led by the District Collector KS Kandasamy visited the home last night and sealed the premises, after the issue came to light when some of the inmates informed authorities about the alleged sexual abuse by the accused during a recent safety campaign.

The home in-charge reportedly made them watch pornographic content before abusing them.

The issue came to light during a recent campaign undertaken by the authorities to ensure the safety of inmates in such homes in the district, where some of the girls revealed the alleged sexual abuse in writing.

The rescued children have since been shifted to a government facility and further probe was on in the case, police added.

TAGS
Tiruvannamalai POSCO Act shelter home sex abuse

