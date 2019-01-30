Model personality test for UPSC aspirants from Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A model personality test and interactive sessions for Tamil Nadu candidates who are set to appear for the UPSC civil services personality test in New Delhi are to be held on February 9 by the All India Civil Services Coaching Centre.

The interactive sessions (forenoon and afternoon) will be held by IAS, IPS, IRS officers and subject experts, according to an official statement from the centre.

Interested candidates may submit filled-in application forms with three photographs and a copy of the

DAF (detailed application form) format at All India Civil Services Coaching Centre, ‘Kanchi’,163/1,P.S Kumarasamy Raja Salai, (Greenways Road) Chennai-28 immediately. Application forms may be collected from the centre in person or can be downloaded from www.civilservicecoaching.com.