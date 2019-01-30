Naked monk performs yagna at Tiruvannamalai, packed off after complaints

R Sivakumar By

Express News Service

TIRUVANNAMALAI: A naked monk, hailing from Prakasam district in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh was packed off from the Girivalapathai following complaints to the district administration.

A team of officials led by Revenue Divisional Officer (in-charge), Tiruvannamalai, Uma Maheshwari Ramachandran, visited the spot, Manakula Vinayakar Street, where the monk was peforming a yagna by stoking fire with pooja articles.

The official team forced the naked monk, Surya Prakasa Saraswati, to pack off his things and move away.

“Led by RDO (in-charge), we went to the spot and asked the monk and his followers to leave the place. After refusing to go away initially, they packed off their things and left the place,” K Manoharan, Tiruvannamalai Tahsildar said.

The monk, sitting nude with his devotees, had been holding the yagna since January 23. The smoke emanating from the fire stoked for the yagna had caused irritation to the residents in the area.

They shot off complaints to the district administration demanding action to remove the monk and his men from there, sources noted.

The sources stated that a scuffle broke out when the followers of the monk, numbering around 70 including women, refused to move out, besides indulging in heated arguments with the officials.