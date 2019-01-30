Tamil Nadu bags Swasth Bharat Yatra award for ‘best performance’

Home States Tamil Nadu

On October 16, the World Food Day cycle rally was flagged off from six different locations including Tamil Nadu and reached New Delhi on January 27.

CHENNAI: Among all the states that participated in the Swasth Bharat Yatra organised by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) in commemoration of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Tamil Nadu has received the Swasth Bharat Yatra award under ‘The Best Performing State’ category in an event organised at New Delhi on Tuesday.

The Swastha Bharat Yatra award was received by State Health Minister C Vijaya Baskar from Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, in the presence of J Radhakrishnan, State Health Secretary, at an event held in New Delhi.

According to a release, among all the States that participated in the Swasth Bharat Yatra, Tamil Nadu has been awarded the ‘Best State’. Madurai and Sivakasi were also recognised as the ‘Best Performing Cities’.

The FSSAI had organised the Swasth Bharat Yatra cyclothon to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi to spread the message - ‘Eat healthy, eat safe and eat fortified or prevent non-communicable diseases, to prevent foodborne illnesses and to prevent micronutrient deficiencies’, from October to January.

On October 16, the World Food Day cycle rally was flagged off from six different locations including Tamil Nadu and reached New Delhi on January 27.

