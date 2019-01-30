Tamil Nadu government firm on stand, secretariat unions divided over strike

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: With the State government remaining firm on its stand regarding the demands of striking employees and teachers, the Tamil Nadu Secretariat Association (TANSA) and a few unions, which have decided to stage a token strike on January 30, stood divided on Tuesday.

While three of the six unions said they would, indeed, strike work, three others have decided to stay away, hoping that the government itself would fulfil their demands.

The Tamil Nadu Government Officials Association (C and D Group), Secretariat Drivers Association and Office Assistants Association have decided not to take part in the token strike.

Talking to Express, office-bearer of one of these unions said, “The Personnel and Administrative Reforms Secretary had held talks with the representatives of the six unions today (Tuesday) and promised to fulfil all demands except the one about the old pension scheme. However, out of pressure, the other three unions are going ahead with the token strike.”

However, while addressing a press meet, the office-bearers of TANSA and two other associations held that the government did not heed their demands besides suspending seven secretariat employees for expressing solidarity for the ongoing strike of employees and teachers. Hence, they would stage a token strike, as earlier decided.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami went into a huddle with senior ministers and officials on the ongoing strike. But there was no word about holding talks with the striking employees from the government. However, the government has issued a clarification about the contributory pension scheme.

CS warning

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary Girija Vaidyanathan warned employees against taking part in the token strike as it would be violative of service rules and the absence of employees would be considered as an ‘unauthorised absence’.