As state refuses to relent, Tamil Nadu government staff, teachers end strike after nine days

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The nine-day strike by members of Joint Action Council of Tamil Nadu Teachers Organisations and Government Employees Organisations (JACTTO-GEO), came to an end on Wednesday, after most employees returned to work over the last few days. Meeting reporters on

Wednesday evening, the State coordinators of the association announced that the strike has been called off.

However, members of the association expressed resent, that neither their demands were met by the government, nor did the Chief Minister attempt holding peace-talks with them. "Respecting the sentiments of people and having students' welfare in our hearts, we have decided to end the strike," said Meenakshi Sundaram, one of the State coordinators of the association.

The strike, which started on January 22, kept nearly a third of all government employees away from work during the initial days. Several schools across the State were shut down last week, as the teachers did not show up. Many government offices too were less functional as its employees participated in the strike. Thousands of employees who took part in protests and road-rokos were arrested and released later.

Over 400 employees, on whom an FIR was registered, were suspended from work.

ALSO READ: 97 per cent of striking Tamil Nadu government teachers return to work

The association urged that the Chief Minister met them and discussed their demands. The State however did not relent and devised several strategies to ensure that workers rejoined duty. For starters, the government enticed teachers into coming back, by promising that they will not take disciplinary action if the employees returned within stipulated time.

Last Thursday, the School Education Department went a step further and said that temporary teachers will be appointed at a monthly salary of Rs 10,000 to replace the ones on strike. Over a lakh candidates had applied to just a few hundred vacancies, according to a senior official from the School Education Department. The State, pulling an ace out of its sleeve, also threatened employees that their seats will be

considered as vacant and be opened for transfers if they did not return.

READ | TN government staff strike: Over a lakh apply for temporary teaching posts

Fearing that they may lose their jobs, slowly, but steadily, more and more teachers returned to work. While the State government announced that Republic Day was the deadline to return to work, it pushed the deadline repeatedly until Wednesday morning, by when almost all employees had returned to work.

The association had a nine-point demand list in which they urged the government to repeal the new pension scheme and revert to the old one, settle 21-month pay arrears according to the new pay commissions guidelines, settle pay anomalies for secondary teachers and regularise the jobs of part-time staff and teachers working at Anganwadis. In addition to these, the association has asked the government to not employ elementary school teachers in Anganwadis.

Responding to the demands, on Saturday, D Jayakumar Minister for Fisheries and Personnel and Administrative Reforms, sent out a 11-page rebuttal, claiming that the State was financially disabled to meet the association's demands. However, the statement did not address paying back the 21-month pay-arrears.

ALSO READ | Thousands of TN teachers, employees held for striking; lock broken to open school in Vellore

Demotivated by both dwindling participation, State's stubborn stand and growing public criticism, the association finally relented on Wednesday and called-off the strike. "We are still hopeful that the Chief Minister will meet us and be fair to us," said Sundaram.

Meanwhile, a senior official from the School Education Department said that the government is appointing temporary teachers to fill in for the 422 teachers who were suspended.

