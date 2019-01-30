Home States Tamil Nadu

Translator Kulachal Yoosuf gets Sahitya Akademi Award

S Mohammed Yoosuf (60), whose pseudonym Kulachal Yoosuf is well-known in literary circles, had to discontinue studies after his primary schooling.

Published: 30th January 2019 05:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2019 05:24 AM

By Sreemathi M
NAGERCOIL: With a body of work as disparate as his interests, it's Kulachal Yoosuf's deeply-ingrained sense of what social justice constitutes that runs as the common strand in his narratives detailing the travails of the marginalised. When he was declared the winner of the 2018 Sahitya Akademi Prize for Translation in Tamil language, it was a recognition of his decades-old activism that transcended regional and linguistic boundaries.

After penning his first composition around 1983, he remained relatively silent for around two decades, during which he donned many hats -- from being a photographer to the owner of a department store. In the 2000s, after a long hiatus, Yoosuf again entered the world of letters, composing many articles. He took up translation around this time. He focussed on choosing works that depicted the plight of the marginalised. This was the beginning of a fruitful relationship with another language: Malayalam.

Speaking to Express, Yoosuf said, "Apart from those suffering, not many are aware of the issues the marginalised experience. I chose books, which depicted what many could not experience in their lives, to translate. Most books I translated were autobiographies of policemen, prostitutes and thieves. Thirudan Maniyanpillai, which won the award, is about a thief. G R Indhugopan's original work covers the life story of an inter-state thief Maniyan Pillai, who enters Karnataka politics and almost becomes an MLA before being arrested. We did not expect the translation to make it big as the book was published three-four years ago. When the award was announced, it was Maniyan Pillai, the protagonist of the book, who informed me first."

Kulachal Yoosuf has many short stories to his credit but finds his muse in translating books. With a huge 31-book translation credentials, an interesting fact about him is that he taught himself Malayalam.

Of the 31 books translated, 30 are from Malayalam to Tamil and one from Tamil to Malayalam. 

"As I am fluent in Tamil and Malayalam, translating books was not an issue. I could understand the meanings in depth and analyse the characters before embarking on the work," he said. His works have so far fetched him nearly 10 awards.

Letting on to Express his thoughts on Tamil language translations and writings, he said, "While our generation read books and papers, the present generation is online. Not many articles they go through are in Tamil. Reading and an interest in Tamil literature can help new writers. While many good books from Tamil are translated to English, new books in English should also be translated to Tamil, and this is in the hands of the younger generation."

