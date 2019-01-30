No voter ID, electricity, water for waterbody encroachers: Madras HC

By Express News Service

MADURAI: “No persons who encroach on waterbodies shall henceforth be included in the voters’ list,” the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court said on Tuesday while directing the Chief Electoral Officer to issue a circular to this effect to authorities concerned by February 11.

The division bench, comprising Justices KK Sasidharan and PD Audikesavalu, passed the interim order on a PIL filed by one KK Ramesh, seeking stringent action against those encroaching on waterbodies. The court directed the poll panel not to issue voter ID to encroachers.

Despite State provisions, court directions and reports of constitutional authorities, there has been no tangible headway in evicting encroachers from waterbodies, the bench observed.

It, further, referred to the CAG report of 2017, which said the system envisaged under the Tamil Nadu Protection of Tanks and Eviction of Encroachments (TNPTEE) Act did not help in protecting water bodies.

The bench then directed the Chief Secretary of the State to file an action taken a report on the recommendations made by the CAG, by February 11.

The judges also instructed District Collectors to prepare a list of lands identified as water bodies and send a copy of the same to the offices of the Registration Department, TANGEDCO and the District Electoral Officer, to ensure the encroachers are not provided water and electricity. Collectors have to send the list to departments by February 8.