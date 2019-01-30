Home States Tamil Nadu

No voter ID, electricity, water for waterbody encroachers: Madras HC

The division bench, comprising Justices KK Sasidharan and PD Audikesavalu, passed the interim order on a PIL filed by one KK Ramesh, seeking stringent action against those encroaching on waterbodies.

Published: 30th January 2019 03:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2019 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: “No persons who encroach on waterbodies shall henceforth be included in the voters’ list,” the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court said on Tuesday while directing the Chief Electoral Officer to issue a circular to this effect to authorities concerned by February 11. 

The division bench, comprising Justices KK Sasidharan and PD Audikesavalu, passed the interim order on a PIL filed by one KK Ramesh, seeking stringent action against those encroaching on waterbodies. The court directed the poll panel not to issue voter ID to encroachers.

Despite State provisions, court directions and reports of constitutional authorities, there has been no tangible headway in evicting encroachers from waterbodies, the bench observed. 

It, further, referred to the CAG report of 2017, which said the system envisaged under the Tamil Nadu Protection of Tanks and Eviction of Encroachments (TNPTEE) Act did not help in protecting water bodies.

The bench then directed the Chief Secretary of the State to file an action taken a report on the recommendations made by the CAG, by February 11. 

The judges also instructed District Collectors to prepare a list of lands identified as water bodies and send a copy of the same to the offices of the Registration Department, TANGEDCO and the District Electoral Officer, to ensure the encroachers are not provided water and electricity. Collectors have to send the list to departments by February 8. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Waterbody encroachers Madras High Court Encroachment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Min income or max damage: What will Rahul Gandhi's grand economic plan achieve?
It seems to be case of politicisation: Sasmit Patra on notices sent by CBI to BJD leaders in chit fund scam
Gallery
Born in Mangalore in a Christian family in 1930, George Fernandes was a staunch anti-Congress leader belonged to a rare bunch of political leaders who rose above caste, religious and regional identities to leave an indelible mark on Indian politics. (Photo | EPS)
Remembering anti-Emergency crusader George Fernandes
'Black Panther' took the top award at Sunday's 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards. Before a stage full of actors, Chadwick Boseman tried to put into context the moment for the trailblazing 'Black Panther,' which also won for its stunt performer ensemble. 'To
SAG Awards 2019: From 'Black Panther' to 'This is Us', check out these glamorous winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp