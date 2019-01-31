Banks told to focus on better surveillance system as burglars easily damage video recorders

R SIVAKUMAR By

Express News Service

VELLORE: In the wake of the recent bank heist in Tiruchi, daringly done using gas welders to slash open lockers, the Police have been initiating several measures to ensure safety of the depositors' money and valuables by putting in place a robust surveillance system.

As the burglars easily damage or take away the video recorders, the focus is now on insulating the data from being stolen away along with the valuables. The investigators' job is made more difficult without the data stored in network video recorder (NVR) and digital video recorder (DVR). So, they have begun to advise the banks, financial institutions and pieces of jewellery to focus on concealed NVR and DVRs.

“Nowadays, burglars are first targeting NVR/DVRs. They either damage them or take away depriving us of the much valuable data. So, we are advising the authorities of banks, proprietors of financial institutions and pieces of jewellery to set up concealed NVR/DVRs to deny access to the burglars,” MR Sibi Chakravarthy, Superintendent of Police (SP), Tiruvannamalai, told Express on Thursday.

Night vision cameras are another focus point. “Once the bank staff switch off the lights when they shut the doors down, ordinary cameras cannot capture video. But night vision devices (NVD) can record any movement at night as well,” he noted.

State-of-the-art burglar alarm system can also deter the dacoits who gain entry to loot properties from banks, financial institutions and pieces of jewellery.

Sibi Chakravarthy informed that he had begun the process of stock taking of the safety mechanism in banks back in September.

“I instructed all the Inspectors to check the safety mechanism and submit a report in September. We had a meeting with all bank officials to discuss the issue,” he recalled.

In Vellore, the top police officers are interacting with bank officials to ensure necessary safety and security measures are put in place to avoid any heist.

All the sub-division DSPs had conducted meeting with bank officials in their respective jurisdiction areas to explain them of the key elements of a robust safety and security mechanism.

Thrust is being given to keep a tight vigil through electronic gadgets, besides having effective alarm system.

“Sufficient number of cameras should be fitted in the outside entrance, common area, parking slot and rear side. Strong rooms can be equipped with more alarm attached with SMS alert,” said Pravesh Kumar, SP, Vellore.

Talking to Express, he said, “ A thorough check is underway to ascertain the safety measures already existing and functional in banks.”

The bank officials have also been instructed to keep an eye on security personnel employed for guarding the establishment.

“Bank authorities should keep the security personnel in full alert. They must be drawn from authorised agencies. They can check with our online checking system,” Pravesh Kumar stated.

As many as 570 bank branches and 701 ATMs are functioning in Vellore while Tiruvannamalai has got 243 bank branches and 364 ATMs.