CB-CID coerced me to confess, says suspended assistant professor Nirmala Devi

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Suspended assistant professor Nirmala Devi who was produced before the Srivilliputhur Mahila Court accused the CB-CID sleuths of coercing her to obtain her confessional.

She also alleged a political conspiracy in not letting her out on bail. Nirmala Devi and her aides V Murugan and Karuppasamy appeared before the Magistrate Liaqath Ali on Wednesday. The case was adjourned to February 14.

Talking to reporters for the first time after her arrest, Nirmala Devi said that there was a political conspiracy and that her advocate Pasumpon Pandian and Kamala Kannan would reveal the truth to the public.

Pasumpon Pandian said he had visited Nirmala in jail one week ago. He alleged that Nirmala Devi was not being treated properly in jail and her health was deteriorating.

“The prison officials are not allowing her relatives to meet her,” he said adding that his primary aim is to get her out on bail.