Home States Tamil Nadu

CB-CID coerced me to confess, says suspended assistant professor Nirmala Devi

Suspended assistant professor Nirmala Devi who was produced before the Srivilliputhur Mahila Court accused the CB-CID sleuths of coercing her to obtain her confessional.

Published: 31st January 2019 02:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2019 05:17 AM   |  A+A-

NirmalaDevicase

Assistant professor Nirmala Devi of Devanga Arts College in Aruppukottai

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Suspended assistant professor Nirmala Devi who was produced before the Srivilliputhur Mahila Court accused the CB-CID sleuths of coercing her to obtain her confessional.

She also alleged a political conspiracy in not letting her out on bail. Nirmala Devi and her aides V Murugan and Karuppasamy appeared before the Magistrate Liaqath Ali on Wednesday. The case was adjourned to February 14.

Talking to reporters for the first time after her arrest, Nirmala Devi said that there was a political conspiracy and that her advocate Pasumpon Pandian and Kamala Kannan would reveal the truth to the public.

Pasumpon Pandian said he had visited Nirmala in jail one week ago. He alleged that Nirmala Devi was not being treated properly in jail and her health was deteriorating.

“The prison officials are not allowing her relatives to meet her,” he said adding that his primary aim is to get her out on bail.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs New Zealand 4th ODI: What went wrong with Men in Blue's batting?
Min income or max damage: What will Rahul Gandhi's grand economic plan achieve?
Gallery
A massive fire broke out at the All India Industrial exhibition (AIIE) or Numaish during the late hours of Wednesday sending panic waves among the thousands present. | PTI
Major fire at Hyderabad Exhibition Grounds, several stalls gutted
Born in Mangalore in a Christian family in 1930, George Fernandes was a staunch anti-Congress leader belonged to a rare bunch of political leaders who rose above caste, religious and regional identities to leave an indelible mark on Indian politics. (Photo | EPS)
Remembering anti-Emergency crusader George Fernandes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp