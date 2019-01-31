Home States Tamil Nadu

Charges framed against Maran brothers in illegal telephone exchange case 

All the accused appeared in the court and Justice R Vasanthi, as per a Madras High Court order, allowed them to explain their stand.    

Former Union minister Dayanidhi Maran leaves after appearing before a special court in connection with the CBI cases against him and his elder brother Kalanithi Maran for setting up of illegal telephone exchanges at Madras High Court premises in Chennai Wednesday Jan. 30 2019. | PTI

By Harish Murali
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A CBI special court on Wednesday framed charges against all the seven accused in the BSNL illegal telephone exchange case, including former telecom minister Dayanidhi Maran and his brother and MD of Sun Group Kalanidhi Maran. All the accused appeared in the court and Justice R Vasanthi, as per a Madras High Court order, allowed them to explain their stand.    

After their statements were recorded, the charges framed against each of the accused were read out. They included criminal conspiracy, criminal misconduct by public servant and corruption.

The illegal telephone exchange case, first reported by Express, pertains to the alleged set up of 700 high-speed telecommunication lines at the residence of Dayanidhi Maran between 2004-06, when he was the Union Telecom Minister. The set up allegedly cost State-owned BSNL a loss of `1.78 crore.

Defending his stance, Dayanidhi Maran said: “The CBI charge sheet only says the minister ‘could have utilised’ the alleged illegal telephone exchange. This confirms there is no evidence to prove (any wrongdoing).”

Dayanidhi Maran said: “I strongly deny the charges... The entire case has been politically motivated.” The former minister also claimed the case was investigated purely on the basis of assumptions, and that he, in his capacity a union minister, was eligible for free usage of BSNL telephone lines amounting up to `3 lakh per year. “Everything was obtained legally, after taking permissions,” he said.

Kalanidhi Maran spoke in the same vein: “In the 6000 and odd page charge sheet filed by the CBI, there is not a single mention of my name and I am unnecessarily being included (in the case)... I have been in the business since 1996 and they want to destroy SUN TV by making me a scapegoat.”

Former chief general manager of the BSNL K B Brahmadathan, who is also an accused, said he merely followed the instructions of the senior officials. The next hearing is scheduled on February 19.

