Gag order against Dairy Minister K T Rajenthra Bhalaji set aside

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madras High Court set aside an order passed in 2017 restraining the Milk and Dairy Development Minister K T Rajenthra Bhalaji from making any statements or remarks against three private milk producers and their products.

A division bench comprising Justices R Subbiah and R Pongiappan passed the order while hearing an appeal filed by the minister challenging the impugned order.

The Judges said, “The minister, being a member of Legislative Assembly, cannot be clipped of his duties to enlighten the public towards consumption of healthy and standardised milk and to caution them to wean away from those who indulge in adulteration.”

Moreover, the statements made by the minister were against private dairies in general and not against the three companies in specific, they pointed out and said that the companies cannot claim that the minister made statements to bring down their goodwill. Stating thus, the Judges set aside the interim order.

The impugned order was passed by a single judge while hearing civil suits filed against the minister by Hatsun Agro Products Ltd, Chennai, Dodla Dairy in Hyderabad and Vijay Dairy & Farm Products Private Ltd in Tiruchy.