Japanese agency to finance AIIMS Madurai: Centre sources

There is however no clarity on whether the agreement with JICA also specifies that certain percentage of contract for the AIIMS-Madurai’s construction will have to be given to Japanese companies.

By Sumi Sukanya dutta
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The upcoming All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Madurai will be the first government-run medical college to be constructed with a foreign loan, sources in the Union Family and Health Welfare Ministry have told this newspaper.

AIIMS-Madurai, foundation stone for which was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week, is one of the 20 AIIMS institutions that have been planned by the Centre for various parts of the country to provide quality medical education and services on the lines of AIIMS, Delhi.

Officials in the Health Ministry said that the government had approached Japanese International Co-Operation Agency which is now the biggest bilateral donor for infrastructure projects in India for a Rs 1,000 crore loan and it has agreed. The institution for which a total investment of Rs 1,264 crore has been projected-is expected to get functional in 2022 and will offer 100 MBBS seats.

Barring six new AIIMS in Patna, Bhubaneshwar, Hrishikesh, Bhopal, Jodhpur and Raipur that have been established in last few years, the other AIIMS are being financed by the financing arm of Union Human Resources Development Agency (HEFA) that was set up specially to give infrastructural boost to institutes of higher education through funding support.

There is however no clarity on whether the agreement with JICA also specifies that certain percentage of contract for the AIIMS-Madurai’s construction will have to be given to Japanese companies.

