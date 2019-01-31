Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras HC refuses to stay musical event on Ilayaraja

Music director Ilayaraja (File | EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court Thursday declined to stay 'Ilayaraja 75,' a musical event scheduled to be held here on February 2, in honour of the famous music composer.

Justice K Kalyanasundaram dismissed the interim application by J Sathish Kumar, a member of the Tamil Nadu Film Producer's Council alleging misappropriation of funds by its office bearers.

"I find force in the contention of the council that the applicant has approached this court at eleventh hour and without any basis are making serious allegations against the present office bearers of council," the judge said.

"Hence, I do not find any prima facie case for grant of interim injunction as sought for. Accordingly, the applications are dismissed," he said. However, the judge directed the Film Producers' Council to maintain proper accounts for the income and expenditure of the event and submit the same before the annual general body meeting to be convened on March 3 for approval of members.

