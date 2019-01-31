Home States Tamil Nadu

Prisoners soon to run petrol bunk in Vellore Central Prison premises

The project is part of a major reformation and rehabilitation measure initiated by the Tamil Nadu Prisons department.

Published: 31st January 2019 11:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2019 11:33 PM   |  A+A-

Indian Oil

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By R Sivakumar
Express News Service

VELLORE: The petrol bunk constructed in the outer periphery of the Central Prison, Vellore, is ready to launch. The commercial operations are expected to be set in motion soon.

The fuel retail outlet is set up in cooperation with the oil major Indian Oil Corporation in the outer periphery of the prison located at Thorapadi near here. The construction works were completed in over four months.

The project is part of a major reformation and rehabilitation measure initiated by the Tamil Nadu Prisons department.

“The petrol retail outlet project is aimed at engaging the good conduct prisoners in industrial activity, besides generating revenue for the Prisons department,” Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Prisons, Vellore Range, K Jayabharathi told Express.

Apart from a group of prisoners handpicked for running the retail outlet, employees of Prisons will also be pressed into service. They are being trained in handling the business.

According to M Andal, Superintendent of Vellore Central Prisons, “Training is being given to the prisoners selected for operating the petrol bunk. Our staff will also be part of the workforce running the outlet.” Initially, as many as 15 good conduct prisoners will be drafted into duty for the petrol retail outlet and the numbers may be increased later, she added.

The petrol bunk, which is expected to be launched by Tamil Nadu chief minister shortly, is one of the five retail outlets coming up in the peripheries of Central Prisons at Puzhal in Chennai, Coimbatore, Palayankottai in Tirunelveli, and the Borstal School in Pudukottai, sources said.

They informed that the prisoners, employed for work at the retail outlets, may be paid a monthly salary up to Rs.10,000.

The sources noted that six similar outlets will come up at Puzhal, Tiruchi, Coimbatore, Salem and Madurai as well. These bunks will be customer-friendly with all the necessary facilities.

The petrol bunk project is expected to give tremendous opportunity to the prisoners with good conduct and behaviour engage themselves in constructive activities instead of simply languishing behind the bars.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
petrol bunk Vellore Central Prison Indian Oil Tamil Nadu Prisons department

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs New Zealand 4th ODI: What went wrong with Men in Blue's batting?
Min income or max damage: What will Rahul Gandhi's grand economic plan achieve?
Gallery
Pedestrians pass a frozen water fountain at Bryant Park in New York. The polar vortex that brought many cities to a standstill was expected to come to a swift end with a rapid thaw that experts say could be unprecedented. But the sudden swing from long jo
Polar vortex: Scenes of 'deep freeze' from Niagara falls to US cities
In 70 years, only 8 women from Kerala have tasted election triumph, though the southern state always has had more women voters than men. Though left can boast of having sent most of them to the Parliament, the gender divide in electoral representation rem
General elections 2019: All eight Kerala women to become Lok Sabha MPs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp