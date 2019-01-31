Robotics lab at Madurai corpn school

Kaushik Kannan By

Express News Service

MADURAI: To many of us, the word robotics may still sound esoteric and bring up images of humanoid, metallic structures seen in popular movies. However, the field goes much beyond such simple notions and, in future, may become the linchpin holding the human civilization together.

Apparently, Tamil Nadu doesn’t intend to fall behind in such a promising field. On Wednesday, a fully-fledged Robotics Lab and Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education lab were opened at a Corporation school in Madurai. Corporation Commissioner Aneesh Sekhar said it was the first time in the State that such a lab was installed at a government school. He said the robotics lab would help students understand the concepts in the field.

The lab was built with a fund of `13.50 lakh issued by the Corporation. The American India Foundation (AIF) would support the endeavour by providing trained professionals to the lab, he added. “Students from schools in the surrounding areas can also use the facility during weekends,” Sekhar said, adding that similar labs would be opened at 15 other Corporation schools.

The lab has 10 robotic kits, each connected to a laptop. Each kit will have 400-500 separate units and students will be given a task, based on which they will have to make a robot by assembling the units.