Southern railway's safety boost: Red and white theme for concrete sleepers 

B Anbuselvan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: As part of the works to beautify the railway tracks and improve the life of rails and concrete sleepers, thereby improving the safety of trains, Southern railway has begun to paint the concrete sleepers with red and white.

Besides enhancing the aesthetic look of the tracks, the exercise aims at improving the life of sleepers and tracks. Rail tracks in the busiest Chennai - Arakkonam and Chennai Beach - Chengalpattu sections, have been taken up during the first phase in Chennai division.

Official sources from Southern railway said corrosion of rails and concrete sleepers pose huge risk for trains.

“When a portion of sleepers get deteriorated, tracks lose their stability, resulting in track damages and derailments. Railway study suggested that painting of sleepers has lengthened the life of material and also increased the track renewal period. Therefore, all the concrete sleepers in the tracks would be painted with red and white,” said a railway official.

According to official records, a total of 254 rail fractures were reported in Southern railway from April to December 2018, as against 202 incidents in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Official sources said the corrosion rate of tracks and sleepers is highly dependent on the operating environment. Apart from the external climatic condition, so far, corrosion rate of tracks remains high due to discharge of fecal from the train toilets.

With the installation of bio-toilets, railways has largely reduced the human waste discharge on the tracks, pointed out sources.

As per the official note, 5443 coaches out of 6603 coaches have been provided with bio-toilets across the railway zone up to November, 2018.

“With this, 82 percent of rolling stock has been fitted with the environment-friendly bio-toilets. Now the tracks will have higher resistance levels against deterioration. In addition, the paint would create a corrosion protection layer which would keep the steel and iron in the sleeper, stay in natural state,” explained the official.

The paint would also increase the track reflectivity during night and winter seasons.

“Initially, railway tracks which pass through busy stations, will be painted. Subsequently, the entire track stretch will be covered under this programme,” added the senior official.